Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,153 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,073,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.35.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $210.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.41. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.57 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $249.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

