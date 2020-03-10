Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 22,890 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 551.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 56,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 221,189 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,135.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period.

BATS PTLC opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45.

