Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 4,849 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,991,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 27,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.