Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 713.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,603 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $62.09.

