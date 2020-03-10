Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

