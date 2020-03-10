Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,021 shares during the period. Cambria Global Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 6.09% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period.

GMOM opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $26.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53.

