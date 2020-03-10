Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 15,288 Shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,288 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.