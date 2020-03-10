Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 17,946 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,946 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,260,000 after purchasing an additional 185,954 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,845,000 after purchasing an additional 117,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.99.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $69.14 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

