Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 25,010 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,010 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

