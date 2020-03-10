Financial Comparison: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) & NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 31.21% 14.12% 4.68% NantHealth -65.40% -10,106.10% -22.82%

Volatility & Risk

StoneCo has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for StoneCo and NantHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 1 2 9 0 2.67 NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

StoneCo presently has a consensus price target of $41.55, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. NantHealth has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 47.64%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than NantHealth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and NantHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $626.01 million 15.95 $82.42 million $0.70 51.47 NantHealth $95.96 million 2.20 -$62.76 million ($0.57) -3.35

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. NantHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StoneCo beats NantHealth on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular test; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

