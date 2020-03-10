Financial Contrast: Ovintiv (OVV) and Its Rivals

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ovintiv to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s rivals have a beta of 2.02, indicating that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Ovintiv Competitors -13.44% -2.35% 4.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.7% and pay out 46.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion $234.00 million 0.91 Ovintiv Competitors $10.01 billion $475.07 million 4.35

Ovintiv’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ovintiv and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 1 7 5 0 2.31 Ovintiv Competitors 2454 9299 12853 434 2.45

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $24.31, indicating a potential upside of 715.86%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 163.72%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Ovintiv rivals beat Ovintiv on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

