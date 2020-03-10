First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) CEO Purchases $71,320.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,366.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Busey stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 187,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.06. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.78%. On average, research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Busey by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after buying an additional 70,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Busey by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 87,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Busey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BUSE. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

