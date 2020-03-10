First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) EVP Buys $12,950.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) EVP John Joseph Powers acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $12,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,553.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Busey stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.18. 187,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Busey by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Busey by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 87,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Busey by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BUSE. B. Riley downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet downgraded First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

