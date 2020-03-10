First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys $98,480.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 830,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,398.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00.

FFIN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,078. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

