First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Director William Curtis Brighton Purchases 600 Shares

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Director William Curtis Brighton bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $21,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.63. 80,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,113. The company has a market capitalization of $546.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,482,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 675,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 46,091 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

