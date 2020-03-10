First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First Financial Northwest has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,365 shares in the company, valued at $367,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

