First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First of Long Island an industry rank of 44 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 1,428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $535.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

