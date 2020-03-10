First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 114.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,716 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,656 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $129,471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,050,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,333,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $84.90 and a 12-month high of $122.34. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Stephens increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.79.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.