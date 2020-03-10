First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,085 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $63.47.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

