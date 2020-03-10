FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Upgraded at Bank of America

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

FE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.