Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $84,719.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,974.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $818,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,852,072.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,993 shares of company stock worth $18,597,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

