Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,324 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $17,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBC opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

