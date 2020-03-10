FLETA (FLETA) Market Cap Reaches $4.63 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. Over the last week, FLETA has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00214680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012226 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 820,331,804 tokens. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

