Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp reduced its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Flex makes up approximately 0.0% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Loews Corp owned 0.08% of Flex worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,069,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Flex by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,950,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,455,000 after buying an additional 10,003,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Flex by 506.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after buying an additional 1,942,769 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,197,000 after buying an additional 1,514,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,802,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,365,000 after acquiring an additional 977,878 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -235.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,118 shares of company stock worth $2,859,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

