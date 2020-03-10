Fluent (FLNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Fluent stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,578. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $159.76 million, a P/E ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Fluent alerts:

FLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

In other Fluent news, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 16,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,043.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,246,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,265.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander Mandel bought 17,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,817.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,056 shares in the company, valued at $35,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.