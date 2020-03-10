Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Director Buys $244,000.00 in Stock

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $244,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicolas Barthelemy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 12,257 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $44,615.48.

NASDAQ:FLDM traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 440,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Fluidigm Co. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. Fluidigm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLDM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fluidigm from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

