Fmr LLC Acquires 111,384 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 4,491.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 175,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $1,272,312.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $163,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

STOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.