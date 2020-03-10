Fmr LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.57% of Nelnet worth $13,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nelnet during the third quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 126.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the third quarter worth about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NNI opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 47.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $288.11 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

