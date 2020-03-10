Fmr LLC Acquires 2,841 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of Genuine Parts worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 46,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $77.36 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

