Fmr LLC Acquires 53,208 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,208 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.63% of The Ensign Group worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.32 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $255,949. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

