Fmr LLC Acquires Shares of 559,998 Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 559,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.67% of Progyny as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 35.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 210.55. Progyny Inc has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.