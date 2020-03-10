Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,564 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.06% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $15,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,969,701. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRNA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

DRNA opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

