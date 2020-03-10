Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,962 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.35% of PBF Energy worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in PBF Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,056,000 after acquiring an additional 418,750 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,220,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 689,666 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 21.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 886,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after acquiring an additional 156,118 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBF opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. PBF Energy Inc has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $35.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.67.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,665,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,809,367 shares of company stock worth $50,287,153. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

