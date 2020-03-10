Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.42% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $15,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,654,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of ADPT opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $55.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $1,748,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,534,321 shares of company stock worth $140,014,479 in the last three months.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

