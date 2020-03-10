Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 144,505.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,670 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.57% of Casella Waste Systems worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 117.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 176,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 94,930 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $2,020,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $131,337.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,434.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $299,347.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,654,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572. 9.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of CWST opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.