Fmr LLC Buys 7,242 Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.91% of Saga Communications worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, State Street Corp raised its position in Saga Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SGA opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $34.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

