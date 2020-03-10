Fmr LLC Buys Shares of 1,110,260 Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,265,000. Fmr LLC owned 2.82% of Repay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at $187,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Repay by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

RPAY opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

