Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,306 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.57% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 4,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $153,439.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $319,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,776,144.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,103 shares of company stock worth $14,231,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

AXNX opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a current ratio of 17.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The company had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

