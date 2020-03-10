Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,282 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.45% of Lithia Motors worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,863,000 after purchasing an additional 217,265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 44,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Buckingham Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

NYSE LAD opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

