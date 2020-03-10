Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,757 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 4.64% of Titan Machinery worth $15,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.41. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

