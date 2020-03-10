Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 118.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,481 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.56% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $15,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 642,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,938 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. ValuEngine cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

In other news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,430,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,786,383.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,368 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.