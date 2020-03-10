Fmr LLC Has $12.23 Million Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760,435 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.71% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

