Fmr LLC Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,534 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.11% of Evelo Biosciences worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Evelo Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.