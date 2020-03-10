Fmr LLC Has $13.69 Million Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196,003 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.44% of Old National Bancorp worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

