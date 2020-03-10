Fmr LLC Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Loews worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Loews by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Loews by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Loews by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $195,354.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,127.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $56.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on L. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

