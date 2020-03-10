Fmr LLC Has $14.26 Million Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 628,525 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.95% of NIC worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in NIC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,188,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after buying an additional 20,873 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in NIC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 837,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in NIC by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 569,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 37,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NIC by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 37,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIC by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 70,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGOV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

NIC stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

