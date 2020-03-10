Fmr LLC Has $14.55 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,316 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Elanco Animal Health worth $14,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at $201,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 3,900 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $292,969. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

