Fmr LLC Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,377 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Barnes Group worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

B opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.91.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

