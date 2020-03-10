Fmr LLC Has $15.66 Million Stock Holdings in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 309,000 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.64% of Zagg worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Zagg in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zagg in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zagg in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zagg by 21.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zagg by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zagg alerts:

NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zagg Inc has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZAGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.