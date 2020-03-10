Fmr LLC Has $16.51 Million Position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 137,434.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 891,950 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Xperi worth $16,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xperi by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xperi by 449.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of XPER stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xperi Corp has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $734.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.